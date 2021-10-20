While most automakers rely on forced induction or electrification to generate outputs exceeding a thousand horsepower, Chevrolet has developed a V-8 crate engine that relies on good ol' displacement to achieve its 4-figure hp rating.

Behold the new Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000, Chevy's biggest, most powerful crate engine to date. It debuts at the upcoming SEMA show in Las Vegas and will begin deliveries in early 2022.

The big block V-8 displaces a massive 10.35 liters, or 632 cubic inches, and is designed to run on regular pump gas. Peak output is an impressive 1,004 hp and 876 lb-ft of torque.

As the dyno chart shows, there's already over 600 lb-ft at just 3,000 rpm and the torque never dips below this level until more than 7,000 rpm, the recommended rev limit for the engine. As a result, you get smooth, linear power delivery all the way to the 1,004-hp peak at 6,600 rpm.

Chevrolet ZZ632/1000 crate engine

The engine's iron block is shared with Chevy's smaller ZZ572 line of crate engines, with the increased displacement generated via a slightly wider bore and longer stroke. Forged steel is used for the crankshaft and connecting rods while forged aluminum is used for the pistons. Fuel is fed via port injectors, one for each cylinder. Chevy made the dimensions for each port the same to ensure similar power from each cylinder, as opposed to varying them like in most big block V-8s.

Before you start imagining an engine swap for your daily, Chevy warns that the engine is designed for competition use and will likely violate emissions rules in most states.

Pricing information is yet to be announced.

The 2021 SEMA show runs November 2-5. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.