Land Rover on Tuesday unveiled a redesigned Range Rover.

It's due at dealerships next spring as a 2022 model and will initially offer a mild-hybrid powertrain that uses a 3.0-liter inline-6 as the internal-combustion component, and generates a peak 395 hp.

A plug-in hybrid option will be added for the 2023 model year. This option is confirmed to deliver 434 hp and will likely add a more powerful electric motor to the inline-6.

Land Rover has confirmed that a battery-electric Range Rover will arrive sometime during 2024, but has provided no further details.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover (New)

Interestingly, Autocar has learned from Nick Miller, Land Rover's program director, that a hydrogen-electric Range Rover using a fuel cell is also possible. Such technology is supported by the redesigned Range Rover's MLA platform and is already being tested in a Defender-based prototype. A concept is also expected to be revealed in the near future.

According to Miller, Land Rover sees hydrogen as “complementary” to batteries in its quest to reach zero emissions by 2036.

In hydrogen-electric vehicles, stored hydrogen is combined with oxygen from the air in a fuel cell which then generates electricity and leaves only water as the byproduct. The generated electricity is used to power electric motors driving the wheels, as well as charge a relatively small battery that can help power the electric motors during high-load situations.

The problem with hydrogen-electric vehicles is the limited availability of hydrogen, which is why Land Rover will initially focus on battery-electric vehicles. The automaker has plans to launch six of them by as early as 2026. And by 2030, every Land Rover vehicle should have an electric option.