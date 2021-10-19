A 2016 Ferrari LaFerrari coupe with a unique paint color and just 918 miles on the odometer is heading to auctions with RM Sotheby's Nov. 6.

The LaFerrari was Maranello's flagship supercar for the 2010s, and was the spiritual successor to the F40, F50, and Enzo. It was also Ferrari's first production hybrid road car, arriving at roughly the same time as the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder to form a hybrid-supercar "holy trinity."

The hybrid powertrain consists of a mid-mounted 6.3-liter V-12, a pair of electric motors, and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Total system output is 950 hp, which will get the LaFerrari coupe from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.0 seconds, according to Ferrari. The automaker also quoted a top speed in excess of 217 mph.

2016 Ferrari LaFerrari (photo via RM Sotheby's)

Ferrari built 499 LaFerrari coupes as part of the regular production run, plus a 500th car for a charity auction. It then built 209 LaFerrari Aperta convertibles, again adding one more car to the production run to support a charity.

This car is finished in a one-of-one combination of Vinaccia exterior (a purplish or plumb color) with a Pelle Chiodi Di Garofano (brown) interior. The front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser are finished in satin black, while the five-spoke alloy wheels and brake calipers are finished in Grigio (gray) and Nero (black), respectively. The car also has an automatic suspension lift and a matched luggage set.

It was delivered in 2016 to a Swiss-based collector through Ferrari dealer Niki Hasler, then sold to the current consignor and moved to the U.K. The pre-auction estimate of $3 million to $3.4 million is in line with previous LaFerrari pricing. In 2017, someone even paid $2.2 million for a LaFerrari prototype that couldn't be legally driven on the street.