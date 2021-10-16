A redesigned 2022 Lexus LX based on the latest 300-series Toyota Land Cruiser was revealed this week. It boasts a new platform, a more potent powertrain, and a plush interior that should make the German alternatives nervous.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance

Another new vehicle in the headlines this week was the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. It's rated at 480 hp and priced in the $60,000 bracket, and we have a full first drive review up.

2022 Subaru WRX Sportswagon

Subaru revealed a wagon option for its redesigned 2022 WRX. Sadly, the U.S. will only see the sedan as the wagon is only confirmed for Australia at present.

2023 Honda Civic Type R spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We spotted the 2023 Honda Civic Type R undergoing testing on public roads in just a thin layer of camouflage. The new hot hatch is due out next year and should match or exceed the outgoing generation's 306 hp.

2022 Honda Civic Si to enter 2021 25 Hours of Thunderhill

If you prefer the Civic's sedan body style, Honda has a new Civic Si sport sedan coming up soon. It's due later this year and will likely match the outgoing generation's 205 hp.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (left) and Corvette E-Ray spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Chevrolet is developing a hybrid Corvette as a likely replacement for the Corvette Grand Sport, and it may just be called a Corvette E-Ray. A prototype was spotted together with a prototype for the Corvette Z06, revealing that both cars will feature a sexy wide-body design.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle spotted testing was a crossover counterpart to the recently revealed Mercedes-Benz EQE electric sedan. The crossover, dubbed the EQE SUV, will arrive next year alongside a larger EQS SUV, with both models to be built at a plant in the U.S.

Vehicles from “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” - Photo credit: Steven Caple Jr./Instagram

A new Transformers movie is in the works and this week we received our first look at some of the cars that will appear onscreen. The movie is a sequel to 2018's “Bumblebee” and is thought to take place in 1994, with many of the cars being of that vintage.