GMC's current Sierra 1500 has been on the market since the 2019 model year. It receives an update for 2022 and GMC has provided an early look. Key among the updates are revised styling, new in-car tech, and two additional upmarket grades.

A redesigned GLC-Class is coming soon, and it will once again spawn high-performance AMG variants. Our latest spy shots show the GLC 43 model which may end up being called a GLC 53 for its redesign. A 4-cylinder is expected to replace the current model's 6-cylinder engine, but power should still be up thanks to electrification.

The SEMA show is back on this November after skipping 2020 due to the pandemic. Ford has previewed four Bronco and two Bronco Sport builds destined for this year's show, with some of the upgrades featured already available through Ford's accessories catalog.

