Chevrolet unveiled an updated 2022 Silverado 1500 in September, so it's only natural that the pickup truck's corporate cousin, the GMC Sierra, is also coming shortly in updated form.

A video posted to GMC's YouTube page on Thursday confirms the reveal of the updated 2022 Sierra 1500 on October 21. The video also provides a few glimpses of the updated truck and reveals what appear to be tweaked headlights and possibly a new grille.

All GMC has said about the updated truck is that it will feature “significant” updates to its design, capability and technology. One of the new technologies that we know is coming is trailer capability for the Super Cruise highway driver-assist feature.

Looking at updates made to the 2022 Silverado 1500, expect the 2022 Sierra 1500 to benefit from a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. We may also see a console-mounted gear shifter with a T-shaped design similar to what's used in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

We don't expect many changes to the powertrain lineup, though the base V-6 may be dropped just like on the 2022 Silverado 1500. This would make the current 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 the new base powertrain. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 diesel should continue to be on the options list, as should the 5.3- and 6.2-liter V-8s.

Further out, we can expect GMC to launch an electric version of the Sierra. An electric Silverado is due for a reveal in January at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, and GMC is expected to get its own Sierra-badged version. Stay tuned.