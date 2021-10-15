We drove the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, the 2022 Lexus LX 600 broke cover, and we spotted the 2023 Honda CIvic Type R, again. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and found its performance is worthy of the GT badge. Buyers can choose between two levels of additional performance, starting with the GT and moving up to the GT Performance. Both are worth the extra money for those who want more out of their electric Mustangs.

The efficient Aptera three-wheeler is back. This time it's pitched as an EV with 1,000 miles of range and the ability to charge itself via a solar panel mounted at the rear. Jay Leno checked out an early development mule. The company hopes to develop a beta model next year for crash testing and plans to produce it in 2022.

The new 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser is finally coming to the U.S., but it won't wear a Toyota badge. Instead, it's coming to the U.S. as the 2022 Lexus LX 600. Powered by a twin-turbo V-6, the new LX 600 features an air suspension, wheels as large as 22 inches, and up to six screens in the cabin.

BMW Group Classis shared the details of a first-generation X5 development mule that the company stuffed with a McLaren F1 V-12. It was a one-off experiment built in 2000, and the engine has more than 700 hp thanks to a lack of air restriction suffered by the BMW V-12 LMR prototype racer that it also powered. The SUV wouldn't be great at taking the kids to school, though, because the rear seats have been removed.

We spotted the 2023 Honda Civic Type R undergoing testing on public roads in just a thin layer of camouflage. This is the first time the interior has been seen without camo, and it features a gearshift for a 6-speed manual transmission, a big touchscreen, and heavily bolstered sport seats. The exterior retains a massive rear wing, pronounced hood vents, and three exhaust tips.