Juan Manual Fangio is one of the greatest racing drivers of all time. The Argentine legend managed five Formula One world champion in his illustrious career, and two of those (1954 and 1957) were achieved behind the wheel of a Maserati.

To celebrate this connection, Maserati has launched special versions of the Ghibli and Levante known as the F Tributo editions.

The cars are available in the exclusive colors of Rosso Tributo or Azzurro Tributo, and they feature yellow brake calipers and wheel accents as a nod to the Maserati 250F raced by Fangio, which featured a red and yellow and livery. Those wheels measure 21 inches on the modern specials.

Maserati Levante F Tributo

The exterior is also dressed with “F Tributo” badges while inside, the cars feature black leather with contrast stitching in the choice of red or yellow.

The F Tributo editions reach dealerships in October. Priccing starts at $101,390 for the Ghibli F Tributo, and at $106,590 for the Levante F Tributo.

Maserati's Ghibli and Levante both come standard with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 rated at 345 hp. The vehicles can also be ordered in Trofeo guise, where the V-6 gets swapped for a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 good for 580 hp.