Land Rover has introduced few updates to its Discovery line since 2021's mid-cycle refresh. That changes with the arrival of the 2023 Discovery which features a new range-topping grade dubbed the Metropolitan Edition.

Unveiled on Thursday, the Discovery Metropolitan groups together several of the seven-seat crossover's popular styling and technology features in the one vehicle.

It's based on the Discovery R-Dynamic HSE and adds silver accents for the grille and rear “DISCOVERY” script. Silver is also used for the lower sections of the front and rear fascias, making them resemble metal skid plates. A set of 22-inch wheels with gloss gray detailing and brake calipers finished in black complete the exterior tweaks.

For the cabin, the Discovery Metropolitan sports a titanium finish on elements of the dash and steering wheel. There's also plenty of standard goodies including a head-up display, heated steering wheel, and heated seats (including for third row). Four-zone climate control and a chiller compartment are also on the list of features.

Under the hood is the Discovery's range-topping 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and mild-hybrid powertrain, good for 355 hp. The mild-hybrid component is an integrated starter motor and generator that can aid the engine during high loads and recover energy under braking and coasting.

The standard powertrain for the Discovery lineup remains a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, rated at 296 hp. All-wheel drive is standard across the line, and maximum towing capacity is 8,200 pounds (when properly equipped).

Land Rover hasn't detailed changes for other grades in the 2023 Discovery lineup, but said they all feature more standard equipment. Pricing starts at $57,950, while opting for the Discovery Metropolitan will set you back at least $76,650. Both figures include a $1,350 destination charge.

The order books are currently open but Land Rover hasn't said when deliveries will start.

