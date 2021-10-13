Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) may be developing a second model slotting below the T.50 supercar.

The company has filed an application for the T.33 name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). While it doesn't specifically mention the name T.33, Evo also recently reported that GMA is working on a second supercar, codenamed Project Two.

Like the T.50, Project Two will have a V-12 engine, manual transmission, and will emphasize weight reduction, according to the report. However, it will reportedly ditch the T.50's ground-effect fan and three-seat layout for a simpler design that could allow a lower price point.

The new model will be based on a new carbon-fiber architecture that will give it different proportions to the T.50, ensuring the two models don't look the same, according to the report.

GMA T.50 Cosworth V-12 engine

Like the T.50, the T.33/Project Two will likely have a Cosworth V-12. However, it reportedly won't be as high-revving as the T.50 engine, and could also ditch the T.50's 48-volt electrical system.

Production isn't expected to start until 2023, after production of the T.50 and T.50s Niki Lauda track car is completed. Evo estimates that production will be limited to 100 units, the same as the T.50 road car (only 25 examples of the T.50s Niki Lauda will be built). The price is expected to be somewhere below the T.50's roughly $3 million asking price.

GMA is currently expanding, launching a Gordon Murray Electronics (GME) division to develop hybrid and all-electric powertrains. That will lead to the launch of an all-electric "city SUV" later in the decade, according to Evo. However, Murray has said GMA will continue building V-12 supercars as long as regulations allow.