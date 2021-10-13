There's a new Transformers movie in the works, and the film's director—no, not Michael Bay, thank god—has given an early look at some of the vehicles set to appear onscreen.

The new movie is “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” and doing the directing is Steven Caple Jr., probably best known for his work on “Creed II.”

He recently posted two photos to his Instagram page showing a number of vehicles at a film location in Peru. Fans of the franchise will be quick to note the Kenworth K100 that Autobot leader Optimus Prime used as his vehicle mode in the original comics and cartoons of the 1980s and early '90s. The Autobot faction also looks to include a 964-generation Porsche 911, a second-generation Chevrolet Camaro, a Volkswagen Microbus, and a Ducati 916 motorcycle.

Vehicles from “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” - Photo credit: Steven Caple Jr./Instagram

The bad guys in the new movie will be the Terrorcons, who fans may recognize as those zombie-like Transformers. In the new movie, their vehicles will include an R33 Nissan Skyline GT-R, a heavily modified Kenworth JF logging truck, and a GMC tow truck.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently scheduled for release on June 24, 2022, and is set to see Peter Cullen return as the voice of Optimus Prime. The movie will serve as a sequel to 2018's “Bumblebee” and is thought to be set in 1994, which makes sense given the vintage of the vehicles involved.

As the movie's name suggests, we're also likely to see elements from Transformers' Beast Wars faction introduced, where the Transformers turn into animals instead of vehicles. In fact, Ron Perlman is tipped to be the voice of Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals, the good guys in the Beast Wars faction. He should turn into a gorilla in the new movie.