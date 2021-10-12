Chevrolet is developing a hybrid Corvette as a likely replacement for the Corvette Grand Sport, and it may just be called a Corvette E-Ray. A prototype has been spotted together with a prototype for the Corvette Z06, revealing that both cars will feature a sexy wide-body design.

Mercedes-Benz is developing a crossover counterpart to its recently revealed EQE electric sedan. The crossover, dubbed the EQE SUV, has been spotted in prototype form for the first time. It will arrive next year alongside a larger EQS SUV, with both models to be built at a plant in the U.S.

A redesigned Honda Civic Si is just around the corner, but this time only as a sedan. To mark the car's impending arrival, Honda will enter a specially prepared version in the 2021 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray spy shots and video: Hybrid Corvette coming

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV spy shots: Mid-size electric crossover spied

2022 Honda Civic Si coming soon, will race in 2021 25 Hours of Thunderhill

First drive: 2022 Toyota Tundra tackles Texas-sized problem of old age with a good new truck

Mopar teases Ram and Jeep SEMA concepts

Hyundai teams with Shell for more US hydrogen passenger-vehicle infrastructure

Most 2020 and newer Infinitis get free wireless Apple CarPlay upgrade

What's New for 2022: Mazda

Fisker Project Pear to be built in Ohio, pending close of Foxconn-Lordstown deal

Rivian intends to make its own batteries, hints at future European plant