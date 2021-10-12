Fisker confirmed it will build an electric vehicle at the former General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, pending the successful sale of the plant by current owner Lordstown Motors to Taiwan's Foxconn in a deal announced earlier in October.

The vehicle in question is a sub-$30,000 EV code-named Project Pear, production of which will be handled by Foxconn on behalf of Fisker in a deal announced in May. Fisker also plans to use a modified version of a Foxconn-developed modular EV platform for the Project Pear.

“If Foxconn ends up acquiring [the Lordstown plant] and if the deal closes, it’s our intent to make the Pear with Foxconn in Lordstown,” Henrik Fisker, Fisker's CEO and chairman, told Ohio's Morning Journal in an interview published last week.

Foxconn has entered a non-binding agreement to purchase the former GM plant for $230 million together with $50 million worth of common stock in Lordstown—a deal that is expected to close within the next six months. Foxconn would then be contracted by Lordstown to build the Endurance electric pickup, the model Lordstown intended to build at the plant before running into financial difficulties.

Lordstown Endurance

In his interview with Morning Journal, Fisker said the Project Pear would need its own production line. To help cover the cost, he said Fisker and Foxconn would share the investment and profits. He said Fisker and Lordstown would also be able to collaborate in some areas, like paint facilities and logistics.

If all goes to plan, the Project Pear could be in production by 2024. Fisker is looking to build as many as 250,000 units annually for global sale, with the company planning production in other countries should demand reach those levels.

Another vehicle related to the Project Pear could also be added, Fisker said.

Fisker's first vehicle will be the Ocean electric crossover. It will be shown in production guise at next month's Los Angeles Auto Show and will start production in late 2022 at a plant run by Austrian contract manufacturer Magna Steyr.