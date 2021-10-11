Fans of electric performance have a new option in the form of the Ford Mustang Mach-E's GT and GT Performance range-toppers. The vehicles are rated at 480 hp and priced in the $60,000 bracket, and we have a full first drive review up.

Lotus is working on multiple electric sports cars, and the first will reportedly be an Elise successor. Unfortunately, it isn't due until 2026, and there's little chance it will be priced as low as the old Elise.

Mercedes-Benz's A-Class compact range is about to come in for a facelift, and we've just spotted a prototype for the sedan body style. Judging by the prototype, there will be revised styling front and rear, plus a few tweaks in the interior.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT pushes the family name in new direction

Lotus electric sports car due in 2026 will reportedly be Elise successor

2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

First drive review: 2022 Lexus NX goes greener, techier

Bottas wins in Turkey as Verstappen retakes F1 points lead

Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car goes 845 miles between fills—driven very slowly

Swiss firm Officine Fioravanti reveals Ferrari Testarossa restomod

What's New for 2022: Alfa Romeo

The cars and chase scenes of “No Time To Die”

What have Daimler electric truck fleets taught over a million real-world miles?