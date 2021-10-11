The current generation of Mercedes-Benz's A-Class compact range is approaching the midway point in its life cycle and in Mercedes tradition will be given a round of updates.

Prototypes for the updated A-Class hatchback sold overseas have been out and about for a while and today we have our first look at a prototype for the updated A-Class sedan that we get in the U.S.

The A-Class sedan first arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model; the updated version should arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model. An updated version of the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 should also be coming, and we expect the A-Class sedan to continue without AMG's punchy A45 grade that the A-Class hatch benefits from. An updated version of the A45 hatchback is also out testing.

The A-Class sedan prototype is only lightly camouflaged, which makes sense for an update. There looks to be revised fascias at both ends, and a new grille also looks to be coming. It's possible Mercedes will integrate some of the car's driver-assist sensors with the grille's logo.

2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

According to our photographer the dash was also covered, so expect some changes here. A new infotainment screen is likely.

It isn't clear at this early stage what powertrain changes are planned. It's possible a plug-in hybrid powertrain is finally offered in the U.S. with this update. One has been available in other markets since 2019. The powertrain is comprised of a 1.3-liter inline-4 and an electric motor-generator integrated with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. System output is 217 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, and the exhaust vents from underneath the car.

The A-Class is currently offered exclusively with 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4s in the U.S. The base version has a modest 188 hp but AMG's A35 packs 302 hp. AMG's A45 and A45 S grades for the A-Class hatchback deliver 382 and 416 hp, respectively.

Don't look for a battery-electric A-Class. Mercedes had planned to launch an electric A-Class at one point but decided to focus on crossover body styles instead, hence the reason it launched the GLA-Class-based EQA. While we won't see the EQA in the U.S., the larger GLB-Class-based EQB electric crossover is coming here in 2022.