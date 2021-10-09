The 2023 Honda Civic Type R was teased. Set to debut in 2022, the redesigned hot hatch will stick to its tried and true formula with a massive rear wing, a 6-speed manual transmission, and a powerful turbo-4 powering the front wheels.

Aston Martin DB5 in

We sat down with Neil Layton, the action vehicle supervisor-coordinator for the film "No Time To Die," and learned how the cars became the stars in the latest James Bond movie. Four Aston Martins starred in the film, but there were also supporting roles from Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, and Toyota.

Chevrolet Silverado EV glass roof teaser

General Motors announced the electric Chevrolet Silverado will debut on Jan. 5 in Las Vegas at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show's keynote address. A new teaser of the electric truck showed an available fixed glass roof that spans the entire top of the cab.

2022 Lucid Air

We had a brief stint behind the wheel of the 2022 Lucid Air. The electric luxury sedan impressed us with its innovative powertrain that features compact motors and a massive battery pack. We were also quite surprised to learn the startup's first car is not only a luxury sedan but also a driver's car.

2022 GMC Hummer EV prototype, engineering drive, September 2022 at the Milford Proving Grounds

General Motors put us behind the wheel of a 2022 GMC Hummer EV prototype. The electric pickup truck has specs that shoot for the moon, and if the prototype we drove is any indicator, it's going to land where no vehicle has before. With insane acceleration and off-road capabilities enthusiasts dream about, the Hummer EV will provide the basis for GM's future electric pickup trucks.

1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 IROC RSR (photo via Collecting Cars)

A 1974 Porsche 911 RSR once raced by Formula One champion Emerson Fittipaldi in the inaugural IROC season, and later owned by Columbian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, went up for sale, again. The auction ended with the car remaining unsold. Time will tell if the seller will offer it again.

1948 Tucker convertible - Photo credit: Accelerate Auto Group/eBay

The controversial 1948 Tucker convertible was listed for sale, again. The one-of-one classic, listed at $2,495,000, is claimed to be a prototype with only 10 miles on the odometer. The car's history is murky and official documentation is questionable, but this car is a unique piece of automotive history, and it sports stunning looks.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

The first two Bugatti Super Sport 300+ hypercars were delivered to their owners. Both will reside in the U.S., with one car set to live in Connecticut and the other to go to another state. Of the 30 Super Sport 300+ models set to be produced, only eight are coming to the U.S., according to a representative from the company that imported the cars.