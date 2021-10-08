The 2022 Ford Expedition gets a more rugged Timberline variant, and to show it off Ford unveiled an overlanding-themed concept vehicle at the Overland Expo East show in Arrington, Virginia.

Using the Timberline model as a starting point, the Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept gets an additional 2.0 inches of ground clearance (over the stock 10.6 inches) thanks to Fox Performance Elite Series 2.5-inch shocks with the company's Dual Speed Compression technology and remote reservoirs front and rear.

The SUV rolls on 17-inch Method Race wheels wrapped in 35-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires. Other exterior modifications include light bars mounted above the windshield and below the grille, and a custom topographical map wrap over the Expedition's Forged Green paintwork.

Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept

The concept also gets a host of accessories that Ford said will be available through dealerships, including a Thule Tepui Explorer rooftop tent, a transmission shield, a Wild Land portable privacy shower, and an Overland Vehicle Systems Nomadic 180-degree pull-out awning.

If the rooftop tent sounds unattractive, the Expedition also has interior sleeping accommodations. The cabin features a custom Lumo camping mattress, which sits atop EZ Stak aluminum storage drawers. Ford also added a Clarions AGM battery to handle the added electrical demands of running a campsite.

Ford also built an Turtleback Expedition Series trailer, with wheels, tires, and graphics matching the SUV. The trailer holds a two-burner propane stove (with a pancake propane tank), a deep-well sink, a pair of drop-down tables, a 42-gallon water tank, and a six-gallon water heater with an external shower hookup. It can be equipped with a 100-watt solar panel s well, Ford noted.

Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept

No powertrain modifications were made, so the Timberline Off-Grid concept still uses a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 producing 380 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. The engine and 10-speed automatic transmission carry over for 2022.

The 2022 Ford Expedition should arrive in dealerships in the first quarter of 2022. Other changes include updated styling, a larger available touchscreen, and availability of Ford's BlueCruise driver-assist system on the top Platinum model. In addition to the Timberline, a Stealth Performance model joins the lineup.