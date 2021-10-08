The next-generation Lexus LX will debut online Wednesday, Oct. 13, Lexus announced Friday with a teaser of the redesigned luxury SUV.

As hinted at in earlier trademark filings, the new model will wear LX 600 badging. It will likely be based on the new 300 series Toyota Land Cruiser, which debuted earlier this year, but won't be coming to the U.S.

That means the 2022 Lexus LX 600 will likely get the new Land Cruiser's twin-turbo V-6 gasoline engine in place of the naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V-8 used in the current LX 570 model. The 3.5-liter V-6 produces 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, and is coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Toyota will also offer a diesel engine in the Land Cruiser, but that option is unlikely for the U.S.

Expect the LX 600 to use the Land Cruiser's Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) linked front and rear active anti-roll bars, which is aimed at improving on-road performance, and its Multi-Terrain Select drive modes and Multi-Terrain Monitor camera system for off-road use.

The LX 600 could fill the void left by the Land Cruiser in the U.S. market when it comes to off-road performance. Lexus hinted at that in 2020 with an off-road-focused LX concept built for the Rebelle Rally. Cooper Ericksen, vice president for product planning and strategy at Lexus, also hinted in a 2019 interview that the Lexus F performance sub-brand could be expanded to include off-road models, similar to parent Toyota's TRD Pro models.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more details when the Lexus LX 600 makes its public on Wednesday.