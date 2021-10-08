We drove the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, an iconic nameplate that has returned to challenge the full-size American SUV establishment. The Grand Wagoneer features a plush ride as its heavy body-on-frame chassis SUV smothers the pavement. Its 6.4-liter V-8 sounds a throaty bark and drinks gas. The luxurious interior is filled with screens, and the big SUV has one of the best third rows in the business.

Alfa Romeo will be busy before it goes all-electric by 2027. Brand head Jean-Philippe Imparato told dealers the automaker "will launch a new model every year until 2026." This could lead to at least four new models by 2026 joining today's two-model lineup. Expect electrified versions of these models as well.

Reportedly, Apple wants CarPlay to just be part of its plans for taking control of your vehicle's controls. The tech giant is developing technology that would allow its phones to control vehicle functions such as climate control, radio, speedometer, and even seat controls. The project is known internally as "Ironheart," and it's in the early stages of development.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer challenges the full-size American SUV establishment

Alfa Romeo to launch new vehicle every year until 2026 before going all electric

Apple reportedly plans to use iPhone to control vehicle functions

First drive: 2022 Lexus NX goes greener, techier

Iconic Aston Martin DBs to be remastered with electric powertrains

Tesla Cyberquad electric ATV “that won’t roll” still due to pair with Cybertruck

2022 Geneva motor show already canceled

2022 Ford Maverick vs 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Compare Trucks

Controversial 1948 Tucker convertible for sale, again

What have Daimler electric truck fleets taught over a million real-world miles?