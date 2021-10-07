The James Bond film "No Time To Die" is hitting theaters, and that means people are about to witness cool cars perform wild stunts. We sat down with Neil Layton, the film's action vehicle supervisor coordinator, and learned how the cars became characters to create much of the action in the latest Bond movie.

Bugatti has finished producing eight of the 30 Chiron Super Sport 300+ hypercars, and now the first two have been delivered. Both cars were delivered to Connecticut, and one will stay there while the other will go to another state. Of the 30 cars set to be produced, a total of eight will end up in the U.S., according to Rick Ruiz, marketing manager for Miller Motorcars.

A 1974 Porsche 911 RSR IROC race car once owned by Columbian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar is once again up for sale. The car was listed for sale earlier this year with an asking price of $2.2 million, though currently the car's auction price sits at less than $1 million. The car was raced by Formula One champion Emerson Fittipaldi in the inaugural IROC season.

