The electric Chevrolet Silverado now has a date with destiny.

On Wednesday, General Motors announced the electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck will be revealed during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show keynote on Jan. 5, 2002 in Las Vegas.

Chevy also noted that the Silverado electric pickup truck will offer a fixed-glass roof on some models. In August, Chevrolet said the Silverado EV will feature four-wheel steering and up to 24-inch wheels. The former will be shared with the upcoming 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck.

Mark Reuss, president of GM, noted during a call with the media that Silverado EV customers will be different from traditional truck buyers, but they will be "customers for the future of what trucks are going to look like."

The electric Chevy Silverado will be built alongside a full-size electric GMC pickup, both of which will ride on a dedicated truck EV platform. That platform underpins the GMC Hummer EV. It's powered by GM's Ultium batteries with pack sizes up to 200 kwh said to deliver more than 400 miles of range.

All three of GM's electric pickups, the Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, and GMC Hummer EV, will be built at the automaker's revamped Detroit-Hamtramk facility, which was renamed "Factory Zero" in 2020.

The electric pickups play into GM's goal to be an all-electric automaker by 2035, which was set in January.

General Motors is diving into the electric truck deep end with three pickups. While the GMC Hummer EV will arrive first, the 2022 F-150 Lighting will beat the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado to market. The F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is already rolling down the assembly line in pre-production form ahead of the planned launch in the spring, while the Hummer EV is set to arrive by the end of this year, though only in high-end Edition 1 form. However, startup Rivian's R1T electric pickup is beating them all as it's arriving now.