Ford continues to roll out special-edition Mustangs for the 2022 model year. The latest include a new Stealth Edition as well as the return of the California Special. The latter is available exclusively in Mustang GT Premium guise, and for the first time can be enhanced with the Mustang's brilliant GT Performance Package handling upgrade.

BMW a few months back unveiled a redesigned 2-Series coupe, and now it has unveiled a redesigned 2-Series Active Tourer. The compact minivan is sold outside the U.S., and the latest generation is much sportier and much more premium than the one it replaces.

Audi is working on a mid-cycle update for the E-Tron and related E-Tron Sportback. The updated versions are expected next year as 2023 models, and a recently spied prototype hints at some of the new styling elements we can expect. The main update however should be more range.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

