The 2022 Lucid Air electric sedan delivers some pretty staggering acceleration and range figures, but how does it rate as a whole package? We've just driven one and can confirm that the Air excels in pretty much all aspects one desires in a modern luxury sedan. The team at Lucid has also built a true driver’s car.

Lotus has a new sports car called the Emira sailing into showrooms next spring. It replaces the Elise, Exige, and Evora in the company's lineup, and will initially offer up to 400 hp. Only a special First Edition version starting at $93,900 will be available at the launch, but more affordable options are in the pipeline.

If you prefer electric sports cars, Swiss startup Piech is working on one for launch in 2024. After teasing us with a concept in 2019, Piech has now locked in the first specs. Future owners can look forward to more than 600 hp, a range approaching 300 miles, and an 80% charge in under 10 minutes.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Ford Maverick vs 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Compare Trucks

2023 Honda Civic Type R spy shots and video: Redesigned hot hatch coming soon

Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid will get a more super all-wheel-drive system

Mercedes was dreaming up the Hyperscreen 3 decades ago

Hyundai Sonata recall indicates wrong direction

Bentley brings back some of its oldest colors, including one from the 1930s

GM aims for affordable EVs with longer range with battery innovation center