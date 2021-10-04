The 2022 GMC Hummer EV enters production this fall and we've just driven a prototype. The fully electric lifestyle pickup truck offers up to 1,000 hp and 350 miles of range, and an SUV body style will be available for the 2024 model year.

A redesigned Honda Civic Type R with more performance and refinement is coming soon. Honda has released the first photos of the new hot hatch which is due out in 2022 as a 2023 model.

Remember the Porsche 968? Maybe you've forgotten it but Porsche hasn't. To mark this year's 30th anniversary of its launch, Porsche teamed up with a French fashion label to imagine a 968 built for the modern era.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Prototype drive review: 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 shoots the moon and hits

2023 Honda Civic Type R teased ahead of 2022 debut

Porsche imagines a modern 968 with art car project

Review update: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve grows for the family

Deep dive: Porsche Mission R concept is more than a show car

First drive review: 2022 Mazda MX-30 arrives more than fashionably late to the EV party

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Long Wheelbase spy shots and video: Stretched SUV takes shape

2022 Genesis GV70 and G70 earn Top Safety Pick+ honors

SSC looks toward the future, says Tuatara hypercar capable of running on synthesized methanol

First customer-bound electric vans built at plant that birthed the original Hummer