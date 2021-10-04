Honda on Monday provided a teasing look at its redesigned 2023 Civic Type R and confirmed the hot hatch's market arrival in 2022.

Prototypes for the car have been spied for over a year but Honda says there's still some development to go.

Also in the works is a redesigned Civic Si, though we've heard this model will be limited to the Civic sedan whereas the Type R uses the Civic Hatchback as the basis. Honda no longer sells a Civic Coupe.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback

The current fifth-generation Civic Type R is a favorite here at Motor Authority, and Honda says performance will be improved for the redesigned model.

What we know is that the latest Civic family, introduced for the 2022 model year, benefits from a more rigid platform compared to its predecessor, and this should aid the new Type R especially. We're talking 8% better torsional rigidity and 13% better bending rigidity.

The interior of the latest Civic family has also seen a major step up in technology and refinement. Digital screens are used for the gauge cluster (a partial digital screen is standard and a full digital screen is available on higher-line models) and infotainment, and also included as standard are wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It isn't clear what drivetrain mods are planned for the Type R but expect a version of the current model's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 to be nestled under the hood, possibly with more than the current 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. A 6-speed manual and front-wheel drive will likely be standard, and we wouldn't be surprised if some form of electrification is made available at some point.

The Si is expected to go with a tuned version of the regular Civic's 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4. That engine tops out at 180 hp in the regular Civic.

Production of the Type R will be handled in the U.S. for the first time. It will be built at the same Greensburg, Indiana, plant where regular Civic Hatchbacks are already rolling off the line.