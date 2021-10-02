The first customer examples of Rivian's R1T recently started rolling off the line at the company's plant in Normal, Illinois, and we've got a full review up for anyone considering the full-size electric pickup truck. It brings a lot to the table such as instant torque, incredible acceleration, innovative packaging, and several unique features.

2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO

Another vehicle we tested was Lamborghini's Huracan STO. The supercar is Lamborghini's most hardcore Huracan yet, and although it initially intimidates with its 630 hp channeled to the rear wheels only, it soon inspires confidence with its track bona fides.

Lamborghini Countach LP500 prototype recreation

Another Lamborghini was in the headlines this week, specifically the Countach prototype first shown to the world during the 1971 Geneva International Motor Show. Sadly, the prototype was used for crash testing in 1974 and its remains disappeared shortly after that. Now, Lamborghini has recreated the original Countach prototype from scratch, using documents from the company's archives.

Lucid Air production

Rivian wasn't the only EV startup to commence production of its first model. Another was Lucid whose Air luxury sedan started rolling off the line at the company's plant in Casa Grande, Arizona. If you're looking for an EV with the most power or most range, then look no further than this svelte sedan.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Chevrolet was out testing prototypes for a redesigned Colorado and one of them was a tester for the mid-size pickup truck's ZR2 off-road variant. The new Colorado ZR2 looks to be getting a tougher look and more off-road capability for its next generation.

2023 BMW M4 CSL spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A redesigned BMW M4 was launched last year but a new variant with improved aerodynamic, weight and powertrain characteristics looks is coming. This week we spotted a prototype for the new variant which is likely to revive the CSL badge last used on an M3 coupe more than a decade ago.

2023 Genesis GV60

Genesis will soon launch its first electric vehicle, a compact crossover related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 and going by the name GV60. We've just learned that the GV60 will be unique among the trio thanks to power boost and drift buttons.

Teaser for Rolls-Royce Spectre launching in late 2023

And finally, Rolls-Royce confirmed it will launch its first electric vehicle in 2023 on the road toward a full-electric lineup by 2030. The first EV will be a large coupe called the Spectre, and teaser shots released this week give us a good indication of what to expect.