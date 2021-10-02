The Alfa Romeo Giulia enters the 2022 model year with a handful of changes, including a new Veloce trim level and more standard driver-assist tech.

The Veloce replaces the previous Ti Sport trim level, sitting above the Sprint and Ti models in the lineup, but below the red-hot Giulia Quadrifoglio.

The Giulia also gets more standard driver-assist features for the 2022 model year including blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors.

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Other standard features include front and rear heated seats, navigation, wireless phone charging, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and an air quality system. Non-Quadrifoglio models also get aluminum column-mounted paddle shifters, a dark headliner, and aluminum sport pedals and footrest. Leather upholstery, a 7-inch digital screen in the instrument cluster, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the board.

No powertrain changes were made. The Giulia Sprint, Ti, and Veloce all use a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 producing 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque, enabling 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds and a 149-mph top speed, per Alfa. It's coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission, with standard rear-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio packs a 2.9-liter twin-turbo with 505 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. Alfa quotes a 3.8-second 0-60 mph time and a 191 mph top speed. The Quadrifoglio also lapped the Nürburgring in 7 minutes, 32 seconds.

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Pricing information for the 2022 Giulia will be announced closer to its market launch later this year.

The Giulia is built at Stellantis' Cassino, Italy, factory alongside the related Stelvio crossover. The factory will also produce the upcoming Maserati Grecale crossover, which will share underpinnings with the Stelvio.

