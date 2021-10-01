We drove the 2022 Rivian R1T, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown and we spotted the convertible, and the two-row 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We got our first stint behind the wheel of the electric Rivian R1T pickup truck both on the street and off-road. It became clear that the R1T is the future of lifestyle pickup trucks with its instant torque, incredible acceleration, innovative packaging, and unique features. It's unlike any other vehicle on the market.

The first production Lucid Airs rolled off the assembly line in Nevada. These first cars will be used for test drives and marketing purposes initially, and customer cars will begin delivery in late October. Lucid confirmed it has more than 13,000 reservations for the Air electric car and production will begin to ramp after initial deliveries take place.

General Motors released the first official image of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. A flat-plane crank V-8 lurks behind the passenger cell, but the styling isn't much more extreme than the already extreme look of the C8. The coupe is set to debut on Oct. 29, and the forthcoming convertible model has already been spotted testing on public roads.

Acura confirmed the new Integra will be a five-door hatchback with a fast roofline and four-door coupe-like styling. Set to debut in 2022, the Integra will likely be a reskinned Civic with an upgraded suspension and a premium interior akin to what's found in the larger TLX.

The two-row 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee debuted with a 4xe plug-in hybrid model and a V-8 engine option. The former powertrain plants one wheel in the future, while the latter is not long for this world. The two-row Grand Cherokee will arrive in dealers later this year, and the 4xe plug-in hybrid will hit dealers next spring.