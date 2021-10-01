Alfa Romeo's Stelvio crossover enters its fifth year on the market with few changes, though the changes that are present are important ones.

The small luxury crossover features new electronic driver-assist features as standard, helping to improve the overall safety of the vehicle. They include adaptive cruise control, collision warning, automatic high-beam headlights, and blind spot and lane departure warning. Front and rear parking sensors are also included as standard.

Available driver-assist features include more advanced active systems including highway assist that can handle driving in a single lane, but still requires monitoring. There are also active blind spot and lane departure systems, plus traffic sign recognition.

No change has been made to the powertrains. The base unit is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque on tap. Next up is a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 reserved for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. This unit is good for 505 hp and 443 lb-ft. In both cases an 8-speed automatic is standard. The inline-4 can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive while only the latter is available with the V-6. With the V-6, you're looking at 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 176 mph.

2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Standard features in the cabin include a 7.0-inch screen in the instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch screen with touch capability serving as the infotainment hub. You'll also find navigation, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and heated seats front and rear all as standard. Leather trim and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration are also standard.

Pricing information for the 2022 Stelvio will be announced closer to the market launch later this year.

Production is handled at Stellantis' plant in Cassino, Italy. The plant will also be home to the upcoming Maserati Grecale crossover which will share underpinnings with the Stelvio.

