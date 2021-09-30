After a successful run in last year's event, Nissan has teamed up once again with Team Wild Grace to take on the 2021 Rebelle Rally.

The female-only event will see teams cross close to 1,600 miles of rough terrain in California and Nevada's deserts, and runs October 7-16.

2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Hardbody race truck

And this year Nissan has supplied Team Wild Grace with an example of the redesigned 2022 Frontier, specifically a Pro-4X with several new Nismo parts included. The list includes additional lights, Axis wheels, and a sport exhaust system.

Team Wild Grace's Frontier should also stand out amongst the competition thanks to a livery inspired by the one used on some Nissan Hardbody racers back in the 1980s.

The 2022 Frontier went on sale earlier in September. It's priced from $29,015, including destination, and offered exclusively with a 3.8-liter V-6 that makes 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque. The most off-road friendly version is the Pro-4X which comes standard with off-road shocks, underbody protection, an electronic locking rear differential, and 17-inch alloys wrapped in Hankook Dynapro AT2 all-terrain tires.