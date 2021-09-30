Ferrari this week announced a multi-year collaboration with LoveFrom, a design skunkworks founded by former Apple designers Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

Ive is an Apple veteran, having joined the company in 1992 and working there until 2019 when he left to start LoveFrom. Although he worked on numerous products at the tech company, he is most widely recognised for being the designer of the original iPhone.

Newson only joined Apple in 2014 but has been an industrial designer since the mid-1980s. He also designed the stand (shown below) for a Ferrari art book launched in 2018, which resembles a set of cylinder heads from a Ferrari V-12 engine.

Both designers are also Ferrari owners, with Newson regularly racing classic models.

“Ferrari” art book by Taschen case and stand

“As Ferrari owners and collectors, we could not be more excited about collaborating with this extraordinary company and in particular with the [Ferrari] design team expertly led by Flavio Manzoni,” Ive and Newson said in a statement. “We see some uniquely exciting opportunities working together which we believe will yield important and valuable work.”

In what capacity LoveFrom will work with Ferrari wasn't mentioned, though we could imagine the company being involved in helping design infotainment systems for future Ferraris.

Ferrari already has links with Apple. In 2012, the company's board appointed Apple software exec Eddie Cue as a member.

Beyond the collaboration with Ferrari, LoveFrom will explore a range of creative projects with Exor in other luxury fields. Exor is the holding company controlled by Italy's Agnelli family and owner of major stakes in both Ferrari (22.9%) and Stellantis (14.4%).