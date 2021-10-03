Unveiled in September at the inaugural Munich auto show, the Porsche Mission R concept presents the German performance marque's vision for future electric race cars. But this is no mere show car, as a deep dive from Porsche explains.

The Mission R is a fully drivable prototype incorporating ideas Porsche is considering for electric customer race cars. While not confirming production plans, the automaker noted that many of its past concepts, including the Boxster, Carrera GT, and 918 Spyder, eventually morphed into production models.

The all-wheel drive-Mission R is powered by two electric motors manufactured by Porsche in Zuffenhausen, Germany. They develop a combined 1,073 hp in qualifying trim, which will get the sub-3,306-pound Mission R from 0-62 mph in less than 2.5 seconds, according to Porsche.

The motors feature directly cooled stators (the stationary housing in which the rotors spin), allowing for just one oil cooling circuit and eliminating the use of water-based coolant, Porsche claims. The automaker said that trick came from its Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid race car.

Porsche Mission R development

The car features a single-speed transmission which, depending on the gear ratio fitted, allows for a top speed of more than 186 mph. The transmission-case cover is 3D printed, reducing weight by 30% over a traditional cast part, the automaker claims.

Also helping to save weight is the bodywork, which is made from a mix of carbon fiber and natural fibers, the latter a sustainable material. The Munich show car had a steel safety cage, but Porsche plans to replace that with composite material in later versions.

Porsche previously mentioned that the Mission R is similar in size to the 718 Cayman, although the concept is much wider and lower. Still, that detail, and Porsche's billing of the Mission R as a preview of future customer race cars, indicates the concept may be an early hint at an electric 718. Don't expect such a car to appear until at least 2024, however.

In the meantime, Porsche is looking at other ways to make racing greener. It currently participates in Formula E, is testing synthetic fuel in a 911 GT3 Cup car, and plans to return to Le Mans in 2023 with a hybrid prototype for the new LMDh class.