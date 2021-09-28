The Nissan 370 gets redesigned next spring but the car's corporate cousin, the Infiniti Q60, soldiers on without any inkling of a potential successor on the horizon.

Infiniti still has some years as the current Q60 has only been with us since 2017. It now enters the 2022 model year, with the only change being the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay across the range. Android Auto is also supported, via USB connection.

All Q60s come with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and 7-speed automatic transmission as standard. The engine is tuned to deliver 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque in the entry-level Q60 Pure and mid-range Q60 Luxe grades, and 400 hp and 350 lb-ft in the range-topping Q60 Red Sport 400 grade. Rear-wheel drive is standard but all-wheel drive is offered for those who need it.

The Q60 is fitted as standard with 19-inch wheels, while the Red Sport version comes standard with 20-inch wheels that are staggered. The Red Sport also features adaptive dampers.

Anyone holding out for more performance is going to be disappointed. Even though Infiniti started teasing a version with around 500 hp a few years back, the automaker confirmed earlier this year that the project was well and truly dead.

The 2022 Q60 reaches dealerships later this fall priced from $42,775. Opting for the Red Sport will set you back at least $59,225.

Both figures include a $1,025 destination charge.

