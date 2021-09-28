Chevrolet is out testing prototypes for a redesigned Colorado and our latest spy shots show a tester for the mid-size pickup truck's ZR2 off-road variant. The new Colorado ZR2 looks to be getting a tougher look and more off-road capability for its next generation.

Polestar will launch three new vehicles by 2024, starting with a Polestar 3 crossover that Polestar's boss describes as a Porsche Cayenne rival. It is being developed alongside Volvo's next-generation XC90, with both mid-size crossovers to share a plant in South Carolina.

Ford is spending up big to establish a new vehicle plant in Tennessee. The plant will come online in 2025 and be the home of a next-generation, all-electric Ford F-Series. Ford will also build batteries at the plant, as well as at additional battery plants to be constructed in Kentucky.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 spy shots: New generation of mid-size off-road truck spotted

Polestar 3 to be XC90-sized, precede 4 crossover and 5 production Precept

Ford, SK Innovation to invest $11.4B in US plants for electric F-Series and battery production

Hyundai expands fire risk recall to Tucson and Sonata Hybrid

First drive review: 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck climbs to new heights of capability

Rivian details membership program for electric trucks' charging access, connectivity

2024 Aston Martin DBX S spy shots: Performance range-topper spied

Ford recalls all 2021 Mustang Mach-E crossovers for 2 issues

Maybach celebrates centenary of its first car's launch

Michigan announces wireless charging pilot, state-funded EV charging network