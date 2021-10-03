If you're in the mood for a motorsports-themed vacation, check out Little Talladega. Located in Pomona, Missouri, about two hours east of the popular tourist spot of Branson, it's a small resort surrounded by its own racetrack.

The quarter-mile track may not have the banked turns of Little Talladega's namesake, but it does offer go-kart racing and electric drift karts. The resort's website also notes that guests can bring their own toys, "such as but not limited to UTVs, drift cars, and motorcycles," upon request. That requires an extra-cost pass on top of the cost of a stay, however.

Other amenities include an eighth-mile dirt track, UTV trails, tennis and basketball courts, a softball field, single hole golf course, a stocked fishing pond, pool, and gym. An onsite shop also houses an arcade, and the resort has two laundry rooms to handle the inevitable results of wheeling those UTVs in the dirt.

Little Talladega

Guest accommodations are in an 8,700-square-foot Tuscan-style home designed for up to 20 guests. Each guest room is decorated differently, including one room with car beds (one is shaped like a Nissan 300ZX) and another sporting repurposed pickup truck beds.

These unique amenities don't come cheap, however. At the time of publication, rates started at $4,000 for the minimum two-night stay.

Still, short of the trackside condos at Detroit's M1 Concourse or Virginia International Raceway, this is likely the only way to vacation at a racetrack. And while Little Talladega may indeed be little, at least people of different ages and skill levels are guaranteed some track time.