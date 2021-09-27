Chevrolet seems content to let the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro to whither and die on the vine before it fades away in a few years.

However, it appears there may be one last hurrah for enthusiasts. YouTube channel LethalGarage reported there will be a Heritage Edition before the Camaro's sun sets. Muscle Cars & Trucks (MC&T) looked into it and learned Chevrolet may release the 2024 Camaro Collector's Edition.

Chevrolet spokesperson Trevor Thompkins told Motor Authority he can't speculate on future product and that the automaker has nothing to announce at this time.

MC&T reported the 2024 Camaro Collector's Edition will launch in 2023 as the nameplate's final sendoff. The special-edition Camaro, which will be limited to 2,000 units, will feature stripes, carbon-fiber body bits, and unique badges and bodywork, according to MC&T. Pricing is unknown, but MC&T said the package will be available on LT, SS, and ZL1 models. Interestingly, the Collector's Edition might only be available in yellow as a homage to the "Transformers" Bumblebee Camaro that kicked off the revived fifth-generation Camaro in 2010.

bumblebee camaro chicago

In December, Australia's Wheels reported the sixth-generation Camaro might stick around until 2026, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore with GM's shift to electrification. The 2022 Camaro lost some models and became more focused on the V-8 with the death of the turbo-4 and the V-6 losing the 1LE package. In August, Motor Trend reported the 2023 Camaro ZL1 might get a power boost thanks to the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

In July of 2019, MC&T reported a Z/28 variant for the sixth-generation Camaro was killed off before becoming a reality. Last Tuesday, a rendering was posted on General Motors Design Instagram account that shows a sixth-generation Camaro with aggressive aerodynamics, including a big rear wing. The design has never been shown before and doesn't match any Camaro to date. The front aero design lines up with that of the upcoming 2023 Corvette Z06. This design could be what was supposed to be the Z/28.

Possible electric Chevrolet Camaro in GM Ultium teaser video

It's possible that the Camaro will be superseded by an electric performance sedan. GM could also bring back the Camaro as a two-door sports car on its new electric platform with an Ulitum Drive powertrain.