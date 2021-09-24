The 2022 Toyota Tundra debuted, Chrysler got a new CEO, and we drove the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra broke cover with few surprises. The full-size pickup truck ditched the rear leaf springs for a multi-link suspension with coil springs and also did away with the V-8 engine in favor of a twin-turbo V-6. Buyers will also be able to choose a hybrid powertrain, along with a massive 14.0-inch touchscreen.

Enthusiasts got a chance to take a remote look at one of the most prestigious classic car collections in the world. A video produced by The Petersen Museum walked us through a remarkable collection of more than 200 classic and collector vehicles in Reno, Nevada, owned by Anne Brockinton Lee.

Stellantis named Christine Feuell as CEO of the Chrysler brand. Feuell was a former senior marketing executive at Ford, and she's the first female to head one of Stellantis' brands.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne was spotted testing in production form on public roads in Europe. Set to receive a mild refresh, the 2023 Cayenne will sport updated fascias, upgraded cabin tech, and likely more horsepower under its hood. Expect a debut in 2022.

We had our first seat time in the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS and found it improved upon greatness. With more power thanks to more turbo boost than a 911 Carrera S, the GTS feels like the ideal 911 with a balance of power, price, and performance for those who want bragging rights or plan to track their 911s on the weekends.