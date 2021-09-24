Jeep used the 2021 Detroit 4Fest currently underway at Detroit's Holly Oaks ORV Park to unveil a new Xtreme Recon Package designed for the Wrangler Willys.

The package sees the heritage-inspired Willys join the Rubicon and Rubicon 392 as Wranglers available with 35-inch tires from the factory, and it presents excellent value at a price of $3,995.

Together with the base price of a 2022 Wrangler Willys, you're looking at a total of $40,930 to drive away in a pretty cool Jeep. That price includes a $1,495 destination charge, and is for a Wrangler equipped with the 3.6-liter V-6 and eTorque mild-hybrid setup.

The big tires, specifically BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain rubber, improve the approach (47.4 degrees) and departure (40.4 degrees) angles of the Wrangler, as well as increasing the ground clearance (12.9 inches). The breakover angle is 26.7 degrees and water fording is possible up to 33.6 inches, according to Jeep.

And there's more to the Xtreme Recon Package than just new tires. Also included are 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, as well as a swing gate reinforcement, 4.56:1 axle ratio, and 1.5-inch suspension lift (via uniquely tuned shocks).

Orders for the 2022 Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme Recon Package open in October, with production due to start at the Wrangler's plant in Toledo, Ohio, before the year is out.