The 2022 Honda Passport debuts the new TrailSport grade, and Honda is eager to show it off. This week, the automaker will reveal an overlanding-themed Passport TrailSport at the Overland Expo West show in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Designed with help from overlanding enthusiast and YouTuber Jon Tuico, the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project gets a lift kit that raises the suspension 1.5 inches up front and 0.75 inch in back. It rides on Firestone Destination A/T2 tires with black 18-inch wheels.

Honda R&D designed recovery points (in TrailSport orange), stainless steel skid plates that protect the oil pan and fuel tank, and a lower door brush guard. A tow-hitch tire carrier expands cargo space.

Honda Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project

No overlanding build would be complete without a rooftop tent, so Honda added one. In this case, it's a Roofnest Sparrow XL model.

The TrailSport model this overlander is based on features styling cues like a new front fascia and orange accents. It also boasts a wider track than other Passport models, but the same 8.1 inches of ground clearance. Power is provided by the same 280-hp 3.5-liter V-6 as other Passport models. Every Passport uses a 9-speed automatic transmission, with standard front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive.

Pricing information will be announced closer to the Trailsport's launch later this fall. While some items, such as the skid plates and recovery points, were custom fabricated for the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project, everything else comes from aftermarket companies or Honda's own accessories line. That should make it possible to replicate this build, or at least get pretty close.