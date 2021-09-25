The 2022 Infiniti Q50 arrives in showrooms this fall largely unchanged from the previous year, although there are a handful of new standard features.

That includes wireless Apple CarPlay, although Android Auto still requires a cable (one USB-A and one USB-C port are provided, at least), and the rest of the dual-screen Infiniti InTouch infotainment system is unchanged.

Infiniti reshuffled trim levels for 2022, dropping the base Pure, leaving only the Luxe, Sensory, and Red Sport 400. The Q50 Luxe now gets standard leather upholstery (the 2021 model only got leatherette) and a Bose 16-speaker audio system, while the Sensory model gets Saddle Brown leather as a new option alongside the previously-available Graphite and Stone colors.

2022 Infiniti Q50

No mechanical changes were made, so every Q50 still uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. Also slated for use in the 2023 Nissan Z, this engine makes 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque in all Q50 models except the Red Sport 400, which boasts 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. All models use a 7-speed automatic transmission, with standard rear-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive.

The Q50 dates back to the 2014 model year, making it quite long in the tooth. It's unclear when a replacement might arrive but, given Infiniti's new "Nissan-plus" strategy of increased commonality with its parent brand's models, another rear-wheel-drive sport sedan powered by a twin-turbo V-6 seems unlikely.

Pricing for the 2022 Infiniti Q50 starts at $43,125, including a $1,025 destination charge. This is for the base Luxe trim level with rear-wheel drive. The Q50 Sensory and Red Sport 400 start at $48,825 and $56,975, respectively. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option on all trim levels.