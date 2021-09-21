Acura on Tuesday unveiled an updated version of its RDX.

Due at dealerships in November as a 2022 model, the updated RDX brings further refinements to what was already one of the best options in the small premium crossover segment.

The RDX is really the vehicle that kicked off Acura's current brand renaissance, as it brought a winning combination of handsome design elements, a dynamic platform, and an interior that didn't look like it was borrowed from the Honda parts bin when it debuted for the 2019 model year.

2022 Acura RDX

The latest 2022 styling changes are subtle, with the designers adding new fascias front and rear, as well as new wheel patterns measuring 19 inch as standard and 20 inches available. The sporty A-Spec styling package continues to be available and is now also available with the RDX's Advance Package option.

2022 Acura RDX

For the interior, the designers focused on reducing road noise. New front fender liners reduce much of the noise, as does an active noise cancelation system. The engine's cold idle speed was also lowered slightly, and front-wheel-drive models feature a new lower torque rod to help smooth out engine vibrations. In some grades, there's also additional sound insulation, as well as acoustic glass.

Tech features, either standard or available, include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, as well as Amazon Alexa, an ambient lighting package, wireless charging pad for mobile devices, and a 7.0-inch screen in the instrument cluster that includes a digital speedometer.

2022 Acura RDX

Acura said the RDX's drive mode selector has also been tweaked so that each mode (Normal, Comfort, Sport and Snow) is more distinct, particularly when it comes to steering feel and the noise level controlled by the active noise cancelation system. The automaker also said the RDX's braking system has been tuned for improved feel.

The 2022 RDX also receives the PMC Edition treatment, a process where the car's paint and assembly is handled by the same team responsible for the NSX supercar. The latest RDX PMC Edition is limited to just 200 units, each featuring a combination of Long Beach Blue Pearl paint and Orchid Milano leather trim. Both colors are shared with the NSX Type S being offered exclusively for 2022.

2022 Acura RDX

There's been no change in the powertrain department, which means the 2022 RDX will be fitted as standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 272 hp. The engine will come hooked to 10-speed automatic, with drive going to the front wheels as standard. All-wheel drive will be available.

Acura has indicated that all of its future vehicles will offer a Type S variant, though the RDX isn't expected to receive the performance treatment until a redesigned model is launched in a few years.

Pricing information for the 2022 RDX will be announced closer to November's market launch.

Production is being handled at Honda's plant in East Liberty, Ohio.

