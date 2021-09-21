Porsche will launch an electric Macan in 2023. This won't just be an electrified version of the current Macan but a true next-generation model based on Volkswagen Group's new PPE modular electric-vehicle platform designed for premium cars.

Porsche has indicated that its current gas-powered Macan will be sold alongside the electric version for a period, after which it will be phased out and the electric Macan takes over as the sole option. It seems we might not have very long until that happens.

Product line chief for the Macan, Sebastian Staiger, told Autocar in an interview published on Tuesday that the gas-powered Macan might be phased out as soon as 2024—just one year after the arrival of the electric Macan.

“Today, no final decision has been taken, but we assume that 2024 will be the year,” he said, when quizzed about the changeover date.

The news isn't much of a surprise considering Porsche in April said that it estimates that 2030, more than 80% of its sales will be EVs, with the remainder made up of the 911—which will be Porsche's last holdout for the internal-combustion engine.

The gas-powered Macan, which debuted as a 2015 model, has just received a second facelift to keep it fresh as Porsche adds the next-generation electric Macan in the coming years. Introduced here for the 2022 model year, the updated Macan features revised styling and more power across the board. The Macan Turbo grade is noticeably missing (the updated Macan GTS now features the former Macan Turbo's engine), with Porsche perhaps reserving it for the electric Macan.