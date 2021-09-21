The largest SUV in Ford's lineup has been enhanced for 2022.

On Tuesday, the 2022 Ford Expedition was unveiled with updated styling, larger touchscreens, an upgraded suspension system, a hands-free driver assist system, and two new trim levels that should expand the full-size SUV's performance both on- and off-road when it arrives in the first quarter of 2022.

Headlining the changes to the 2022 Expedition are the addition of the Timberline and Stealth Performance models.

2022 Ford Expedition Timberline

Like the Explorer Timberline, the Expedition Timberline is an off-road oriented trim. Unique front and rear fascias increase the approach angle from 23.3 degrees to 28.5 degrees and departure angle from 21.9 degrees to 23.7 degrees. Ground clearance increases 0.9 inches over the standard Expedition to 10.6 inches, which notably is 0.6 inches more than the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer. The increase comes from a combination of suspension upgrades and 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires mounted on 18-inch alloy wheels. New springs and upgraded stabilizer bars along with a Timberline-specific steering tune keep things steady.

Steel skid plates cribbed from the F-150 Raptor's parts bin, standard four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case, and a limited-slip rear differential should keep vulnerable bits protected and the Expedition moving through the muck. The Trail Turn Assist function borrowed from the Bronco drags the inside rear wheel to shorten the turning radius on the 210-inch long SUV. Timberlines are powered by the Raptor's high-output twin-turbo V-6, rated here at 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque.

For those seeking more on-road performance, a new Stealth Edition Performance Package model joins the lineup on Limited and the longer Limited MAX models. Headlining the package is the Raptor's high-output version of the twin-turbo V-6 with 440 hp and 510 lb-ft and a sport-tuned suspension with active dampers. Large 22-inch black alloy wheels and gloss-black exterior trim round out the visual attitude.

2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance

Other Expeditions will continue to be powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 making 380 hp and 470 lb-ft on most models. A 10-speed automatic transmission carries over for 2022. Rear-wheel drive will be standard while four-wheel drive, a 2-speed transfer case, and locking rear-differential will be available. When properly equipped the 2022 Expedition will be rated to tow up to 9,300 lb.

Expeditions with the available adaptive suspension should have a more controlled ride for 2022, according to Ford. Similar to the system used in the 2022 Navigator, the updated system reads the road ahead at a distance of up to 50 feet and has the ability to make up to 100 adjustments per second.

When the 2022 Expedition arrives in the first quarter of 2022 the Platinum model will feature Ford's BlueCruise Level 2 hands-free driver-assist system, which is about to launch on the F-150 and Mustang Mach-E. BlueCruise will work on more than 130,000 miles of mapped highways in North America and relies on the built-in navigation system's data; it comes with a three-year data subscription plan and requires a subscription renewal thereafter. Ford didn't detail how much that will cost.

2022 Ford Expedition's BlueCruise driver-assist feature

Every Expedition will come standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

The front and rear fascias were worked over with updated lightning, grilles, and trim. It's a subtle update that's barely noticeable in the rear and more apparent in the front, which takes the look of the current Expedition and makes it appear as if it were squished down a bit with slimmer lightning. An available active air dam can deploy at speeds above 40 mph for better aerodynamics.

Inside, the Expedition gets a tech overhaul with a standard 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system also used in the F-150. A 12.0-inch digital gauge cluster and 15.5-inch touchscreen, the latter from the Mustang Mach-E, will be available. Every 2022 Expedition will be capable of receiving over-the-air software updates. Upgraded materials on upper trim models now include real metal trim, wood accents, stitched leather on the door panels, and quilted leather.

2022 Ford Expedition Platinum

Ford hasn't detailed how much the 2022 Expedition will cost or fuel economy ratings; that information should be announced closer to the launch in the first quarter of 2022.

For more on the Ford Expedition, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.