Ferrari in 2018 launched the new Icona series aimed at collectors looking to purchase a one-off or low-volume Ferrari with styling unashamedly cribbed from past classics.

The first in the series were the 812-based Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 cars, inspired by early racing barchettas like the original 750 Monza and 860 Monza of the 1950s.

The next member in the series, code-named F251, will be revealed in mid-November, Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari's new CEO, said on Tuesday during his first earnings call with investors. The reveal will likely coincide with Ferrari's annual Finali Mondiali gathering which this year runs Nov. 16-22 at Italy's Mugello racetrack.

“I'm really proud to announce today to all our loyal Ferrari family members that the new surprise is coming soon with the unveiling in the middle of this month of our second Icona model,” he said.

According to forum chatter, the inspiration for the car is the 330 P4 from 1967. Backing up the rumors is the recent sighting of a heavily camouflaged prototype testing near Ferrari's Maranello headquarters.

A video of the prototype from YouTube channel Varryx shows design traits shared with some versions of the 330 P4, like the fender mounted side mirrors, curvaceous body, and wide, wedge-like tail.

It's possible that the F251 is the mystery car we spotted in March, which used a makeshift LaFerrari body to hide its mechanicals. Some of the details of that earlier tester, like the wheels and high-mounted exhaust tips, match up with the prototype shown here.

With any luck, the resulting design for the F251 will be something like the revived De Tomaso's utterly gorgeous P72. Don't be surprised if there are also some similarities with James Glickenhaus' Ferrari P4/5 by Pininfarina, whose design was also inspired by the 330 P4.

The original 330 P4, of which just three original examples were built together with a fourth car based on the chassis of the previous P3, was a sports prototype built for endurance racing. The most famous victory was at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, where a 330 P4 came in first, second and third.

Stay tuned.