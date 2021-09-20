Your last chance to purchase a new Acura NSX, at least for this generation, is likely gone.

The 2022 model year is the last for the current NSX, and just 350 cars are scheduled to be built in this final year, all of them the special NSX Type S variant that spits out 600 hp. That 350 is split 300 for the U.S. and 50 for Canada.

Order books opened following the reveal of the NSX Type S during August's Monterey Car Week, and according to Motor1 the orders were filled within 24 hours. According to the website's sources, there's a waiting list should one of the reservation holders pull out, but it's said to already contain the names of 100 eager buyers.

We'll remind you that the NSX Type S starts at $171,495, including a $1,995 destination charge.

2022 Acura NSX Type S

That sales pace is impressive for the current NSX. The car arrived in 2016 as a 2017 model and largely failed to ignite the supercar scene like the original NSX two decades ago. The U.S. is the car's biggest market and even here annual sales averaged in the low hundreds.

In addition to delivering 29 hp more than other versions of the NSX, the special Type S version also benefits from lowered gear ratios on the two electric motors powering the front wheels. Acura said this was for better off-the-line acceleration, though the automaker hasn't published a new 0-60 time. Acura also retuned the 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and added a new Rapid Downshift Mode, which enables the driver to skip several gears at a time by holding down the downshift paddle instead of clicking through the gears.

Deliveries start in December. Rights to the first example off the line were auctioned off in August for a final price of $1.1 million.

Despite the NSX going away soon, Acura is committed to the nameplate. Brand boss Jon Ikeda has confirmed plans for another NSX and it might just be powered by batteries. Yes, there's a good chance the next NSX will be an electric vehicle.