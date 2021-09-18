Nissan's GT-R spawned a T-spec special edition this week. While there's no extra power, the 2021 model offers two rare paint options from the GT-R's past, one of which is the legendary Midnight Purple.

2021 Lucid Air Dream Edition

EPA-rated range estimates for the 2022 Lucid Air were announced this week and the top estimate comes in at a staggering 520 miles. That's more than 100 miles better than the best Tesla, though the new Model S Plaid is yet to be ranked and may end up providing some competition.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed, Sicily Convertible (Breeze)

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed. The big bruiser now packs 650 hp, and we can think of few better cars to cross a continent with.

2022 Porsche Macan GTS

Another vehicle we tested was the 2022 Porsche Macan GTS. It combines everyday comfort with high-performance as a fitting coda for the gas-powered Macan before the small crossover goes all-electric in its next iteration.

Singer 911 DLS at the Nürburgring - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Singer Vehicle Design was spotted testing its 911 DLS at the Nürburgring. It isn't clear what the company was testing but it may be new engine configurations for the 911 DLS or a successor model.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle spotted testing was an electric sport sedan from Hyundai based on 2020's stunning Prophecy concept. It will go by the name Ioniq 6, and may offer more than 500 hp in range-topping guise.

Rivian builds first customer example of R1T - September 2021

The first customer examples of Rivian's R1T pickup truck started rolling off the line this week at the company's plant in Normal, Illinois. It makes Rivian the first manufacturer with an electric full-size pickup truck in production.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pre-production

Ford also announced that its 2022 F-150 Lightning started pre-production this week. The Blue Oval has over 150,000 reservations for the electric pickup truck and is doubling production capacity as a result.