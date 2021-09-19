The limited-edition Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition returns for a second model year. For 2022, it's available exclusively in a new paint color called Electric Surge, and has a slightly lower production tally. Just 50 2022 models will be built, compared to 60 2021 models.

The semi-matte blue Electric Surge is durable enough for automatic car washes, Lexus said. That's not always the case with most matte paint finishes which can start to shine with too much rubbing. As before, the Fuji Speedway Edition also gets a bare carbon-fiber hood and roof. All 2022 RC F models also get new 19-inch wheel designs.

Lexus introduced the Fuji Edition for the 2021 model year, as the replacement for the RC F Track Edition, and it gets basically the same upgrades as that model. The list includes Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, a titanium exhaust, and carbon-fiber components that both improve aerodynamics and reduce weight, according to Lexus.

2022 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition

Lexus claims the Fuji Speedway Edition is "far more than an appearance package," noting that it will do 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds, compared to 4.2 seconds for the standard RC F.

No modifications were made under the hood, however. Every RC F uses the same naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V-8, which produces 472 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Pricing for the 2022 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition starts at $102,170, including a $1,075 destination charge. That's a steep increase from the standard RC F, which has a $66,345 base price. Both the standard RC F and the Fuji Speedway Edition are scheduled to reach dealerships this month, and Lexus will also continue to offer the non-F RC 300 and RC 350 coupes for the 2022 model year.