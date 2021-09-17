The 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting got one step closer to reality, the Rivian R1T rolled off the assembly line, and we spotted the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Pre-production examples of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning began rolling down the assembly line this week. Set to be used for final testing, certification, and production evaluations, the electric Ford F-150 seems to be right on schedule for deliveries next summer.

Cadillac is spearheading GM's bet on electric vehicles, but not all of the automaker's dealerships are on board with the plan. Approximately 150 of Cadillac's 880 U.S. dealerships, or 17%, took GM up on its offer for a cash buyout to close up shop.

The first production example of the Rivian R1T silently made its way off the assembly line in Normal, Illinois. The blue truck marked the start of production for the R1T with customer deliveries set to begin this month.

We drove the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed in Sicily. With 12 cylinders under its hood, the Continental GT Speed may be the sportiest Conti ever, but other than its weight and price, it does everything well.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 testing on public roads in production form. The fastback sedan will be the production version of the Prophecy concept with propeller-inspired wheels to reduce air resistance and pixel-style lights. Expect the Ioniq 6 to arrive in 2022.