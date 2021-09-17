Electric vehicles have the potential to be excellent police cruisers. After all, it's not hard to imagine police officers using them to silently creep up on perps.

The quiet, smooth operation of EVs also tends to be relaxing for occupants, and this should help to reduce stress and let officers concentrate on their surroundings. One shortcoming is range, though. As a result, conventionally powered police cruisers will still be needed for chases.

Some agencies have already tested the waters with electric cruisers, most notably the Los Angeles Police Department which bought a fleet of BMW i3s a few years back.

Ford is one of the major suppliers of vehicles to police agencies across the country and is hopeful that its Mustang Mach-E will prove attractive to them. To evaluate the electric crossover in demanding police duty cycles, Ford turned one into a police cruiser. The first test will be in the Michigan State Police 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation program which runs September 18-20.

According to Ford, law enforcement demand for EVs is growing worldwide. The automaker plans to capitalize on the trend here as well. Only last week Ford showcased a Mustang Mach-E police cruiser to agencies in the U.K.

Ford didn't say what version of the Mustang Mach-E it using for police duty. When it comes to performance, the current top dog is the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance. Priced from $66,000, it has 480 hp, 634 lb-ft of torque, and an estimated 260 miles of range.