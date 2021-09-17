Stellantis announced Thursday that it will test the waters with warning systems that rely on vehicle-to-everything communications.

Current traffic information from road-side infrastructure as well as from individual vehicles' sensors and cameras can be anonymously collected and then issued as warnings to other vehicles in the area via a cloud network. Such technology has been in use by some automakers for years.

Mercedes-Benz has been a pioneer of the technology, with its system currently able to issue warnings about slippery roads, cross winds, road works, accidents, breakdowns, reduced visibility, heavy rain, hazard lights, potholes and speed bumps.

Stellantis is testing two separate systems. The one closer to production is designed to warn of emergency vehicles in the area, with notifications showing up in the infotainment system. It relies on the HAAS Alert cloud network which collects and sends information about emergency vehicles and several other traffic hazards.

The other system relies on road-side infrastructure, such as at intersections, to collect broad information that a single vehicle couldn't collect using its own sensors and cameras. Using Multi-access Edge Computing and a 5G cellular network, the infrastructure can quickly process the information at a local level and communicate safety risks to approaching vehicles.

Because of the pace at which it can issue warnings—we're talking almost in real-time—Multi-access Edge Computing and 5G has the potential to help with the guidance of self-driving cars.

Stellantis estimates that this type of system will be in use nationwide within the decade. Ford in 2019 said it will start equipping its vehicles for vehicle-to-everything communications as early as 2022.